Stem (NYSE:STEM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-$147 million.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.35. The company had a trading volume of 142,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,032. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.54. Stem has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $51.49.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

