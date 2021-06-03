SteepCoin (STEEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $136,038.09

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 112.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SteepCoin has a market cap of $136,038.09 and $2.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SteepCoin has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.31 or 0.01159896 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

