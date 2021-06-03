State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 662 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

NYSE MMC opened at $139.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.87.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

