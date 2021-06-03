State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 2,964 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,634,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $3,823,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,153 shares of company stock valued at $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $60.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $90.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.63. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

