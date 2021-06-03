State of Tennessee Treasury Department Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FITB. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $42.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

