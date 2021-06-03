State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 42,175 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 159,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 42,175 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,657 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 165,560 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,220,668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $61,339,000 after purchasing an additional 76,125 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 453,600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter worth $5,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,061,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.15. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $65.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 24.57%.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EBAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $1,351,822.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

