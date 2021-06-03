State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $10.08 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,548 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,585,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,376,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,188,000 after purchasing an additional 87,934 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,989,000 after purchasing an additional 51,191 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,252,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $676,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,299,036.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.67.

NYSE HLT opened at $125.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

