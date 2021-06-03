State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 377.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,874 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FOX were worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox raised its position in FOX by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $132,311,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP purchased a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $20,054,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in FOX by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 678,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

