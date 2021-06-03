State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 468,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,620 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $13,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,164,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,419,000 after purchasing an additional 186,954 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE IPG opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.29. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

