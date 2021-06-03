State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 145,570 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,011,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $8.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

