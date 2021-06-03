State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Avantor worth $14,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avantor alerts:

In other news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,267,114 shares of company stock valued at $100,927,695. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVTR opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $33.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 107.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVTR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.