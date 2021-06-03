State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.56 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $11,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Middleby by 1,042.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

MIDD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.25.

Shares of MIDD opened at $168.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $170.49. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The Middleby’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

