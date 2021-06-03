State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.17 Million Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of AptarGroup worth $11,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,110 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after purchasing an additional 98,299 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,843,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,308,000 after purchasing an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 699,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total transaction of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,763,819 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup stock opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

