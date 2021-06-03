Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,991 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 14,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX stock opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 134.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.06 and a 52-week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.