SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

SSEZY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of SSEZY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 92,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,387. SSE has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

