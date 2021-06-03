SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.20

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.20 and last traded at $22.12, with a volume of 15534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upgraded SSE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SSE in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded SSE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

