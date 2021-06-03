SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $77.40 on Thursday. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $96.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.91 and a beta of 0.71.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $2,652,862.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto sold 1,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $117,662.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,194 shares of company stock worth $3,466,310 in the last three months. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

