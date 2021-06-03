Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Shares of SPWH opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market cap of $779.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $10.93 and a fifty-two week high of $18.46.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

