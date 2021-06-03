Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.
SPWH opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59.
Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile
