Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SPWH opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 12-month low of $10.93 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.59.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.