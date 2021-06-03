Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Announces Earnings Results

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $326.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.89. 11,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $782.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.11. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $18.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.59.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

