Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Splunk from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.61.

Shares of SPLK opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.95. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 42.90% and a negative net margin of 40.73%. The company had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $1,580,394.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,826 shares in the company, valued at $35,605,485.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $49,563.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,419.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

