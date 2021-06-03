Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.95. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.15.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

