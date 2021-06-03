Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 40.73% and a negative return on equity of 42.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.95. Splunk has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.
SPLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $213.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.15.
Splunk Company Profile
Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.
