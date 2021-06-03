Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 171.55% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $14.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.63. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $436.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after acquiring an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 92,309 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.