SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 20.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after buying an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $972,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 259.7% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR opened at $55.96 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.12.

