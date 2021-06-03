SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 36,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 166.6% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $768,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDY stock opened at $126.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.71. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.