SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after buying an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after buying an additional 1,484,128 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,786,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after buying an additional 320,240 shares during the period.

KBE stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.41. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $27.79 and a one year high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

