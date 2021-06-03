SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stake Reduced by Harborview Advisors LLC

Harborview Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 154.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

MDYV traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. 254,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,886. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $40.63 and a 1 year high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

