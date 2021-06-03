SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56, Fidelity Earnings reports. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $19.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,828. The stock has a market cap of $724.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

