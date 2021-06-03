SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the April 29th total of 60,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPAR Group stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.36. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter.

In other SPAR Group news, Director Igor Novgorodtsev sold 33,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $53,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Williams H. Bartels sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,094 shares of company stock worth $110,167. 61.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 263.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.