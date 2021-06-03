Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Capri by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $54.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -126.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.78. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. OTR Global upgraded Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Capri from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

