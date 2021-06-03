Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $238,000 Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 108.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3,102.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,661 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK opened at $330.96 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $184.21 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

