Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $229,000 Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.52 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a PE ratio of -113.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,071 shares of company stock worth $2,357,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

