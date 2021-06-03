Sowell Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 5,578.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,282,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,967,000 after buying an additional 532,513 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 5,099,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,944,000 after acquiring an additional 819,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,753,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,496,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,173,000 after acquiring an additional 496,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACGL opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,220,775.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,119.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,146 shares of company stock worth $4,734,055. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

