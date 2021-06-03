Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,035 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 143.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,757 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $134.41 on Thursday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.75 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.39, for a total transaction of $1,351,490.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,670,989.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $447,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,193,994. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

