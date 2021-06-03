Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.50, with a volume of 9437 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonova has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.413 dividend. This is an increase from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

Sonova Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

