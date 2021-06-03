Soligenix, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Soligenix in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.12). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Soligenix’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

SNGX opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 145.29% and a negative net margin of 818.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Soligenix by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Soligenix during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Soligenix by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soligenix during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Soligenix by 48.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

