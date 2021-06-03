Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.56

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1051439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Société Générale Société anonyme’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.