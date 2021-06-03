Societe Generale Lowers Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) to Hold

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHHBY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

RHHBY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.25. The stock had a trading volume of 807,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 436,426 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 275,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 88,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

