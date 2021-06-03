Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,983 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,592 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 3.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $32,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4,288.9% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 10,354 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

NYSE:MCD traded down $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.68. 26,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,013,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

