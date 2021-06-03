Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 29,359 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 679,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,359 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 2.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,543,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,641,000 after purchasing an additional 173,845 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 64.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.78. 164,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,010,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $217.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

