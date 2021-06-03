Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Purchases 178 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 126,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,867,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $2.20 on Thursday, reaching $270.31. 58,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,961. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $169.18 and a one year high of $277.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

