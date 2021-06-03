Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15.

In other news, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $1,093,013.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,667,700.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.59.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

