Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Announces Earnings Results

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.58%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

SMAR stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $85.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.15.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on SMAR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock worth $12,357,101. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.