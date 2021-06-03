Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the April 29th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Smartsheet stock opened at $60.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.15. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $1,941,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,398,941.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $373,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 457,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,334,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 196,394 shares of company stock valued at $12,357,101 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $21,848,000. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 117.9% during the first quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $72,230,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 2,741,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.