Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Gap Down to $21.55

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.55, but opened at $20.65. Skillz shares last traded at $19.92, with a volume of 105,198 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skillz presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.84.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $67.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. As a group, analysts expect that Skillz Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Charlotte Edelman sold 30,340 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $708,135.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 130,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,839.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock worth $243,298,377. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 50.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

