SIX (SIX) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One SIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0729 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIX has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIX has a market cap of $19.97 million and $610,331.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00069684 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.54 or 0.00283017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00186938 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $459.69 or 0.01232674 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,245.18 or 0.99874797 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00032732 BTC.

About SIX

SIX launched on June 4th, 2018. SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 coins and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 coins. SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . The official website for SIX is six.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SIX network uses blockchain technology and smart contract to reinvent the digital economy by building a better infrastructure; SIX Digital Asset Wallet, Decentralized Financial Services, and Wallet-to-Wallet (W2W) Decentralized Commerce. With this economic infrastructure, SIX aims to create an ecosystem that is transparent, fair, secure, and efficient for all stakeholders in the digital and creative economy. “

Buying and Selling SIX

