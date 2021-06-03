Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 14.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,424,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,251,000 after acquiring an additional 628,280 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 7.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,863,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,171,635,000 after acquiring an additional 602,857 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NovoCure by 982.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,004,000 after acquiring an additional 409,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth about $46,463,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $204.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,856.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure Limited has a fifty-two week low of $55.40 and a fifty-two week high of $220.48.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 7,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $1,063,303.36. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 658,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,294,012.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $18,957,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 648,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,506,553.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,815 shares of company stock worth $42,812,685. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

