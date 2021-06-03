Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 289 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,186 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.3% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 39,428 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.0% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.0% during the first quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 36,853 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.1% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 143.9% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 3,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $177.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15. The stock has a market cap of $321.60 billion, a PE ratio of -70.80, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

