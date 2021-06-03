Silvant Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 0.8% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE opened at $356.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $148.12 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $373.47.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.22.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.