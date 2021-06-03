Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 669.2% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,360,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.08, for a total value of $17,328,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 138,823 shares of company stock valued at $48,904,707. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWLO opened at $331.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.73. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.12 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of -85.65 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TWLO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.64.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

